Revanna accuses CM of neglecting segments represented by JD(S)

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of step-motherly attitude towards the Assembly segments represented by JD(S) MLAs, in containing the Covid pandemic.

Revanna expressed displeasure in a meeting with Health Department officials and a video conference with the deputy commissioner from Holenarasipur taluk office on Saturday.

Revanna said, “The government has not sanctioned necessary funds to Hassan district to manage Covid cases. All seven JD(S) MLAs in the district face hardships. We will launch a protest against the government.”

Holenarasipur is not receiving required Remdesivir, but private hospitals have received 1,590 doses of Remdesivir since April 1. Many people have paid Rs 25,000 for Remdesivir and several agencies are selling it illegally, he said.

Pointing out that the government hospitals have received 3,700 doses of Remdesivir, Revanna sought the details of the beneficiaries. He advised three days lockdown a week.

Zilla Panchayat Health and Education standing committee president Bhavani Revanna said, “There are 250 beds in Holenarasipur government hospital and 24 doctors are working. As many as 56 Covid infected persons are undergoing treatment in the facility. The officials should not shift any patient to Hassan. They should be given proper treatment.”

Health Officer Dr Vasanth and Tahsildar Krishnamurthy were present.