Revanna seeks black fungus treatment centre in Hassan

Seven black fungus cases have been identified in the district so far and four have succumbed. Hence, there is a need to open a separate centre to treat black fungus in Hassan district, urged MLA H D Revanna.

Addressing media persons here, on Monday, Revanna said that as the black fungus cases are on the rise, the state government should take necessary measures.

Black fungus treatment centres have been opened at seven places in the state including Shivamogga, the native district of the chief minister, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places. Such a centre should be opened in Hassan also. I will write a letter to the government in this regard, he said.

Revanna pointed out that a patient from Hassan, identified with black fungus was sent to Bengaluru for treatment. But, he could not get bed at any hospital till 10 pm. The situation is worse. Hence, there is a need for a treatment centre in Hassan, and also necessary medicines supplied, he said.

The Union government released funds under Natural Disaster Relief Fund more than a month ago. But, it was not distributed on time in the state. While other districts were allocated Rs 20 crore each, Hassan district was allocated Rs 10 crore, only after H D Deve Gowda and JD(S) MLAs wrote to the government, he said.

The district has been reporting 1,500 Covid positive cases and 20 deaths every day. There are 1,300 active cases in Holenarasipur taluk. Four Covid Care Centres have been opened and around 450 people are being treated. One more CCC will be opened soon, he said.

The Asha workers and other outsourced workers have not been paid salaries since the last three months. The authorities should set right the technical problem and release the salaries as soon as possible, he said.

With more than 3,000 people succumbing during the second wave, Revanna stressed that the government should announce a package to provide free treatment to the BPL card holders and poor at the private hospitals.