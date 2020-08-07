Revenue Minister Ashoka visits Udupi's Padubidri beach

Revenue Minister R Ashoka visits Udupi's Padubidri beach

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  Aug 07 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 13:35 ist
Revenue Minister R Ashoka takes stock of situation in Udupi's Padubidri beach. Credit: DH Photo

Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited Udupi's Padubidri beach, where sea erosion has been reported, and took stock of the situation on Friday.

Ashoka said that measures have been taken to ensure that last year’s rain tragedies do not recur this year.

He was speaking after visiting the sea erosion-affected Padubidri beach in Udupi on Friday.

He said Rs 20 crore has been released to the fire service and emergency department to procure all required materials for rescue operations. The police, revenue, and fire service personnel will tackle flood situations in the state.

Additional Rs 5 crore will be released to the district, he added.

