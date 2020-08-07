Revenue Minister R Ashoka visits Udupi's Padubidri beach

Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited Udupi's Padubidri beach, where sea erosion has been reported, and took stock of the situation on Friday.
Ashoka said that measures have been taken to ensure that last year’s rain tragedies do not recur this year.
He was speaking after visiting the sea erosion-affected Padubidri beach in Udupi on Friday.
He said Rs 20 crore has been released to the fire service and emergency department to procure all required materials for rescue operations. The police, revenue, and fire service personnel will tackle flood situations in the state.
Additional Rs 5 crore will be released to the district, he added.
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found