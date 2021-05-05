Revive oxygen plant in KGF: HDK

JD(S) Legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said, "The Britishers had setup an oxygen production plant at the gold mines in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Steps can be taken to reuse it. I have written a letter to the Union government in this regard."

Speaking to reporters here, during his visit to Mandya district, he said, "There is an oxygen production plant in Hutti gold mines also. These oxygen plants can be revived to resolve the oxygen shortage problem created by the Covid pandemic, and save lives. There is a possibility to get oxygen supplies from the steel companies also. I have also spoken to a minister in this regard."