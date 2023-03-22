Right wing groups clean Shivamogga DC office premises with cow urine after Muslim youth recites Azaan

Activists of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cleaned the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office with cow urine in Shivamogga city on Monday, the place where a Muslim youth recited Azaan during a recently-held protest outside the office.

When the activists tried to clean the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office, the police tried to prevent them, leading to confusion for some time.

Condemning the act of the Muslim youth, members of the two organisations cleaned the stairs of the deputy commissioner’s office and demanded disciplinary action against the person in question. They also demanded that the district administration exile the youth for not respecting the law of the land.

As per the Indian Constitution, the deputy commissioner’s office is a sacred place and hundreds of people visit the office, Bajrang Dal and VHP members said. People of all religions have the right to stage a protest there, but the Muslim youth recited Azaan deliberately during the protest held recently violating the law, they alleged. He could have recited it on the street and nobody would have questioned it, they added.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is an integral part of Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been banned, they further said, adding that some members have continued anti-national activities despite the ban. The state government and the police must take action against them, they demanded.