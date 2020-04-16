Rise in Covid-19 cases; police to act tough

As more number of Covid-19 positive cases are being reported over the past couple of weeks, the city police have decided to ensure effective lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the city. Out of 61 positive cases, 12 cases are reported from the city.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, in a press conference at his office here on Thursday said, “The lockdown will be more effective and stringent from now. The residents should not move around unnecessarily.”

The commissioner directed the citizens to abide by the lockdown rules and said the residents must be inside houses. Chandragupta warned of seizing the vehicles if they are brought out after 12 pm. The people are allowed to purchase essential items between 6 am and 12 noon, he said.

As per the rules, only rider is allowed to move on a two-wheeler and only two persons, including driver, are allowed to travel in a four-wheeler.

The commissioner asked the people not to travel for more than two km from their respective house.

The people should avoid coming out after 12 noon. However, one can walk to purchase essential items after 12 pm, said the commissioner. He also urged the people to compulsorily wear masks, while going out.

According to the commissioner, the police are monitoring nearly 15 areas, where Covid-19 cases are reported. The lockdown will be more effective in these areas, he pointed out.

Chandragupta ordered closure of grocery shops after 6 pm. No shops, except emergency services are allowed after 6 pm, he said, adding that goods carrier, vehicles supplying essentials, medical emergency vehicles are exempt from the order.

There will be no permission for any kind of business between 6 pm and 6 am. Except medical services like medical shops, hospitals and clinics, milk booths, no other shops are allowed to open, he said.

The commissioner said that one has to carry prescription by a doctor while going to medical shops or clinics.