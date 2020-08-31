Rising crime in Hassan; police intensify night patrolling

With the crime rate on the rise in Hassan district, the police have intensified the night patrol system.

It may be mentioned that an old couple was smothered to death for gains at Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday night. A beggar woman, bludgeoned to death and raped, captured on the CCTV camera, had shocked the people of the district. Following a series of crimes across the district, the police have intensified the night patrolling system.

The people moving on the roads in a suspicious manner after 10 pm are stopped and inquired. If necessary, they are taken to the police station for further inquiry.

According to police, youths have turned into robbery for easy money, due to Covid-19 crisis. Many youths had returned to their native places from other states and districts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but were not able to find jobs. Many have confessed that they got into robbery to earn money as they could not find jobs, said police.