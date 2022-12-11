Road accident claims three lives in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Road accident claims three lives in Shivamogga

  • Dec 11 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 15:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three engineering students died while another got severely injured when a car in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck in Shivamogga in Karnataka in the wee hours on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 5 a.m. when the car, while overtaking another vehicle, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Kallapura.

The car occupants in the age-group of 20-21 were on their way back to Davangere from Shivamogga.

The deceased were identified as Karthik, Vivek and Mohan.

The critically injured, Rudresh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
shivamogga
Accident
Road accident

