Road in Udupi's Karkala 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Youth Congress members rushed to the spot and demanded action against the miscreants

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jun 06 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 14:23 ist
The name board is being cleared at Bola Gram Panchayat limits in Karkala taluk. Credit: Special Arrangement

Controversy erupted after a road in Bola Gram Panchayat in Karkala taluk of Udupi district was named after Nathuram Godse.

In the presence of Karkala rural police, the gram panchayat authorities cleared the name board.

“We will submit a complaint to the police and a report to the higher authorities in this regard,” said GP PDO Rajendra told DH.

“We received a complaint from the public that a road at Padugiri in the gram panchayat jurisdiction has been named after Nathuram Godse, which has been cleared now,” he added.

On receiving the information on the sign board being named after Nathuram Godse, Youth Congress members rushed to the spot and demanded action against the miscreants.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H Prasanna said “some miscreants had placed a sign board named after Nathuram Godse. As soon as it was brought to the notice of the authorities, the gram panchayat authorities cleared it. I have directed the Karkala Taluk Panchayat EO to visit the spot and submit a report. Directions have been issued to the concerned to submit a complaint to initiate action against the miscreants who had placed the sign board.”

