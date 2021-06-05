Rohini Sindhuri misusing system, alleges Manju

Former minister A Manju said, “Nearly, 40 employees of different department work in the residence of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. She is misusing the system and her authority.”

Speaking to reporters here, Manju, who was Hassan district in-charge minister when Rohini Sindhuri was the DC, said, “She is egoistic. But, this will not work as we have to follow law. No one is above the Constitution.”

Taking exception to the construction of a swimming pool at her official residence, Manju said, “Swimming pool is not her necessity, but may be to benefit a contractor. She will be here for a year and move to other place.” “When there is no swimming pool in Mysuru Palace, what is the need for a pool in the DC’s residence?” Manju asked.

“Mysuru is an important heritage city, developed by the Wadiyar maharajas. Before taking up any work in a heritage structure, a permission from the Heritage Committee, headed by the DC herself, is a must. Has she taken a permission? Was the matter passed in the meeting? The government delayed a probe in this regard,” Manju said.

“The DC is also a human being. One who grazes cattle also passes IAS exam with great efforts. But, how to serve after becoming an IAS officer is important. People observe the conduct of both politicians and officials,” he said.

Manju said that she should change her attitude. “I had told her not to sit crossed legs in public functions. I had told her to change herself in many aspects. But, she did not listen. Thus, I had to complain to then chief minister and chief secretary. She would not follow protocols. Due to the lapses, I managed to get her transferred. But, with the support of the Opposition leaders, she returned to Hassan,” he said.