'Rohini Sindhuri's non-cooperation caused deaths in district hospital'

Mallesh, a BJP leader of Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday termed 36 deaths due to oxygen shortage in district hospital as murders.

"Official apathy led to the deaths," he said.

The deaths occurred due to dereliction of duty, arrogance and non-cooperation of the then deputy commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri. He visited Mysuru to lodge a complaint against her and submit a few documents at the office of the one man commission headed by Justice B A Patil who was probing the oxygen tragedy. As the office was closed, he would submit the documents on Monday.