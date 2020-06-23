Round 2 of Covid-19: 21 new cases reported in Mysuru

It looks like it is a second wave of Covid-19 infection in Mysuru district. On Tuesday, another 21 persons were tested positive, taking the total tally to 191 so far, and the total active cases to 79. One of them is a 93 year old man, likely the eldest to be infected so far.

It has to be recalled that the people of Mysuru district celebrated on May 15, when Covid-19 cases were nil, after all 90 patients, till then, were discharged. The first case, Patient (P) 20 was reported on March 21.

Kothwal Ramaiah Street, Devaraja Mohalla, Shivarampet; Seebaiah Road Devaraja Mohalla, behind Sapna Book House; and 3rd West Cross of Shivarampet — all in the heart of the city — were sealed down, as containment zones, on Tuesday.

The patients from P-9551 to P-9571, identified on Tuesday, are all being treated at the Designated Covid Hospital, the District Hospital on KRS Road in Metagalli. While two of them have returned from Rajasthan, one has a travel history to Bengaluru, three are KSRP Police personnel who have returned from Bengaluru, 12 have travel history of Tamil Nadu and three have contact history with P-9399.

Thirteen of them are men and eight of them are women. Among the patients confirmed on Tuesday, P-9558, a 79-year-old woman, who has returned from Tamil Nadu; and a 93-year-old man, who has a contact history with P-9399; are in the high-risk category. There are also four children under the age of 15, including an eight-year-old boy, who has returned from Tamil Nadu.

As on Tuesday, the total number of persons observed in Mysuru district are 9,866. Those who have completed 14 days of isolation are 8,088. Those who have completed house isolation for 14 days are 1,467. Those who have completed seven-day quarantine are 232. The number of samples tested are 17,009. So far, 112 persons have recovered and have been discharged.