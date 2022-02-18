Row over hijab continues in Madikeri

Row over hijab continues in Madikeri

When the principal threatened to file a complaint to the police who were at the spot, the students returned home

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Feb 18 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 14:40 ist
Principal at Junior College in Madikeri explaining students on the High Court's interim order in Madikeri. Credit: DH photo

Students wearing headscarves entered into an exchange of words with the principal at the Junior College in Madikeri on Friday. When the students wearing headscarves were about to enter inside the classrooms, the college principal Vijay denied permission.

The principal in turn tried to impress upon the students the high court’s interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.  

However, students were firm on wearing the headscarves.

When the principal threatened to file a complaint to the police who were at the spot, the students returned home.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hijab row
Madikeri
Education
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

 