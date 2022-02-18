Row over hijab continues in Madikeri

Students wearing headscarves entered into an exchange of words with the principal at the Junior College in Madikeri on Friday. When the students wearing headscarves were about to enter inside the classrooms, the college principal Vijay denied permission.

The principal in turn tried to impress upon the students the high court’s interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

However, students were firm on wearing the headscarves.

When the principal threatened to file a complaint to the police who were at the spot, the students returned home.

