Row over Hijab in Kundapura college continues

The row over wearing hijab at Government PU College in Kundapura continued for the third day with Principal Raghavendra B G attempting to seal the gate to prevent Muslim girl students from attending classes wearing headscarf on Friday.

The students who succeeded in entering the college campus insisted on attending classes with the Hijab. Girl students also accused staff in college of denying access to restrooms. Meanwhile, parents of girl students staged a protest near the college gate, against the principal for not allowing their children to attend classes.

The public witnessed a heated exchange of words between parents and staff when the parents were asked to end the protest. Hundreds of students arrived at the college gate wearing saffron shawls. But the principal intervened and succeeded in asking the students not to attend classes. The students after stepping out from the gates staged a dharna and began shouting 'Jai Sriram.'

The Hijab-wearing girls too followed suit. Soon the parents, community leaders staging dharna were evicted from the place. The students, who were crying, requested the Principal to allow them to enter the campus and sit near the stage. The male students removed their saffron shawls and attended classes, while the girls refused to discard their Hijab and remained at the gate.

Kundapur Sub Inspector Srikanth threatened to file FIR against parents if they continued with their protest. Hijab row shifted to other colleges. Members of a Hindu group reportedly forced students in Byndoor government PU College to wear saffron shawls inside the college. In the college, Burqa worn by students was removed on entering the building.

Based on the decision of the college governing committee, the college principal decided to go ahead with the classes.

