Row over hijab, saffron shawl continues in Chikkamagaluru

Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Feb 07 2022, 15:16 ist
Students wearing saffron shawls stage a protest against allowance of hijab-wearing students to enter classrooms, outside IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru. Credit: PTI photo

The row over hijab and saffron shawl continued at IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. Opposing the hijab, a few students had worn saffron shawl.

A few students of IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru in support of Hijab wore blue shawls and staged a protest. The students who wore blue shawls were the supporters of Bahujana Vidyarthi Sanghatane. They shouted slogans of 'Jai Bheem.'

On the other hand, members of Samana Manaska Mahila Okkuta staged a protest at Azad Park in Chikkamagaluru demanding to allow headscarves inside classrooms. Muslim girl students of various colleges including IDSG Government College took part in the protest and shouted slogans demanding justice.

