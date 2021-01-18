Royalty for mining will not be waived: MP

MP A Sumalatha on Monday said that there is no question of waiving the royalty of Rs 29 crore, that is pending from the quarries at Chinakurali, Honaganahalli gram panchayat limits in Pandavapura taluk.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting here, she said that there are confusions over the mining activity at Bebi Betta forest area.

“The quarry owners writing to the government seeking waiver of royalty raised suspicion. It is alleged that the elected representatives have connived with the illegal mining activity. The officials should not drop collecting royalty from them, for any reason,” she said.

The Mines and Geology department officials should take a decision on the mining and collect royalty. But, here the Gram Panchayat officials have been given the responsibility of collecting it. The GP officials have been working in favour of mine owners, causing loss to the government, Sumalatha said.

Pushpalatha, senior Geologist of the department said that the GP officials have been collecting Rs 30 for every tonne of stones. The department has issued notice to the concerned seeking balance royalty.

Despite mining banned in Bebi betta region, there are complaints of illegal mining activity during night times. Cases have been filed against such quarry owners and equipment were recovered. There are also plans to use drone cameras to check the illegal activity in future, she said.

Sumalatha also insisted that all basic amenities provided to the women employees at the garment units in the district. Creche and education facility should be provided on the factory premises, the MP said and told the officials to submit a report in this regard.

ZP CEO Zulfikar-Ulla, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner B C Shivanandamurthy were present.

The farmers of Srirangapatna urged Sumalatha to release water for the summer crop, during her visit to the town. The farmer leaders, who met her, pointed out that as the water level in the KRS stands at 118 ft, the government should decide to release water for the summer crops.

Sumalatha also assured resuming of MySugar factory in Mandya. “The cabinet approval has been given and tender process has been completed. I have spoken to Sugar Minister Shivaram Hebbar in this regard,” she said.