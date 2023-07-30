RPF staff rescues a man from falling from moving train at Mangaluru Railway station

In the nick of time, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff saved the life of a 70-year-old man who was found hanging from the handle of a moving train, at Mangaluru railway station.

An elderly man tried to board S6 coach of Mangaluru - Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express which was leaving the station from platform number 3 on July 27 at 6.15 pm. However, he could not board the coach of the moving train and was found hanging with the handle.

On noticing it, RPF staff K M K Prakesh pulled the man to rescue him and prevented him from falling between the track and the train.

He has suffered minor injuries on his right leg finger.

Passenger Sankara Babu from Valapatanam in Kannur was later taken to RPF office and was offered first aid. The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV of the railway station.