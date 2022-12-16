Rs 20 crore to develop 10 locations visited by Ambedkar in Karnataka

The state government has identified 10 places for development across the state where Dr B R Ambedkar had visited. This includes places in Belagavi and Hassan.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai will lay the foundation stone for the first development project in Belagavi this month, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

The government has set aside Rs 20 crore for the development of the 10 locations, he told a news conference.

Briefing reporters on the progress under SCSP-TSP and other schemes of his department, the minister stated that in the financial year 2022-23 the government has provided Rs 29,165.81 crore for the implementation of SCSP-TSP schemes.

"Under the SCSP scheme, Rs 13,483.79 crore has been released and Rs 10,783.47 crore is utilised, and under TSP of the Rs 5,165.92 crore released, Rs 3,383.25 crore has been utilised," Poojary said.

He added that under self-employment and Ganga Kalyana schemes, the government had released additional funds of Rs 420 crore.