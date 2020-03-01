Rs 2.51 crore hundi collection at M M Hills

Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, in Hanur taluk, which created a record by earning a revenue of more than Rs 3.7 crore during the six-day Shivaratri Jatra Mahotsava, has created another record by collecting Rs 2.51 crore from the offering boxes (hundis). The last year's collection during Shivaratri was Rs 2.17 crore.

The counting of hundis was held at the commercial complex building at the bus stand on Saturday morning. The counting process that started at 6.30 am continued up to 11.30 pm.

The devotees have offered Rs 2.52 crore in the form of currency notes and coins. Besides, they have also offered 50 gm gold and 2.4 kg silver articles into the hundi.

The total value of coins collected was Rs 15,21,344, the highest so far. Speaking to DH, M M Hill Development Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy attributed the rise in collection of coins to the awareness made to the devotees not to throw coins on the golden chariot.