‘Rs 3,000 honorarium to 40K Asha workers’

District In-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar launched the programme to distribute Rs 3,000 honorarium to Asha workers in recognition of their efforts in combating Covid-19.

The minister issued cheques to 180 workers at a programmes organised to honour the officials and workers for their efforts to contain Covid-19 in Mysuru. Covid-19 cases came to nil from 90 on Friday.

The minister said, the Cooperation department took up the responsibility to give a honorarium of Rs 3,000 to each 40,275 Asha workers across the state.

“When Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the scheme, the Cooperative department took up the responsibility. District Cooperative Central banks and Milk Unions have joined hands to provide the honorarium,” he said.

Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Cooperative Central Bank (MCDCCB) president G D Harish Gowda said, The district has a total of 1,800 Asha workers. While MCDCCB provided Rs 47 lakh, Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers Societies Union Limited (MYMUL) decided to give Rs 30 lakh.”

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh were honoured.

The minister handed over copies of the Indian Constitution to the officials.