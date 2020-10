Excise department officials raided a house and seized ganja worth Rs 3.24 lakh at Chakenahalli, in Holenarasipur taluk, Hassan district.

The officials raided the house of Prakash on Friday and seized two kilograms of ganja powder and seven kg of hemp plants grown at his farm, all worth Rs 3.24 lakh and arrested the accused.

The officials, led by Excise deputy commissioner P Gopalakrisnegowda conducted the raid.