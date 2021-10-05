Rs 35 cr for upgrading rajukaluve to check flooding in Mangaluru

To check artificial flooding in Mangaluru city during monsoon, the state government has released Rs 35 crore, to strengthen major rajakaluve in the city, said MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath. The planning for the proposal has been completed and work will commence within a month or two.

Moderate showers result in flooding at Kudroli, K S Rao Road, Chandrika layout, Pandeshwar, and other areas. To stop artificial flooding in MCC limits, it may require Rs 200 crore, said the MLA during an interaction with mediapersons organised by DK Working Journalists Association in Mangaluru.

“In the first phase, works worth Rs 35 crore will be taken up, to channelise the easy flow of water and to check the overflowing of water in major rajakaluve in the city. Retaining walls will be constructed, to ensure that flooding is checked,” he explained.

The MLA said that foundation for a sports complex with a mini swimming pool at Urwa will be laid shortly. The proposals have been prepared for the waterfront project in the riverfront area in Mangaluru. The discussions are being held with private players to join hands with the Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

Stating that ADB funds are being utilised for the UGD works in Mangaluru city, the MLA said that works worth Rs 45 crore is being taken up in Jeppu alone.

Karnataka Slum Development Corporation has sanctioned 500 houses for the poor at Kannur. As there is a connectivity issue in the said land, it has been decided to look for alternative land. There is a lack of government land for development works in the city. “If anyone wishes to hand over land for development works in the city, then Transferable Development Rights will be issued to them,” he said.

As a large number of labourers from outside the district and state are working in various sectors in Mangaluru, the city requires enough facilities to provide them accommodation at low rent. The labour minister has promised to sanction labour sheds to the city. “We have identified two to three sites and submitted a proposal for the same.”

To a query on relaxation of guidelines for daily commuters from Kerala at the border area, he said that he will discuss the issue with the district administration.

TDR cell

A Transferable Development Rights (TDR) cell to hasten the process of getting land for various development projects and issue such rights to those who have parted their land for projects, will start functioning shortly.

There was delay in getting land for the projects as there was delay in issuing TDR certificates to those who have surrendered their land for road widening, drainage and other projects. A retired Shirastedar and a surveyor has already been attached to the Cell. Few more staff needs to be deputed to the cell.