Rs 45 crore for development of Kittur fort, palace

Bommai approved the renovation and refurbishing work of the Kittur historical museum with a cost of Rs 27.51 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 05:52 ist

The state government will soon take up various development activities at Kittur palace and fort in Belagavi with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai approving the release of Rs 45 crore for the purpose.

Bommai made the decision at the fourth meeting of the Kittur Development Authority where he discussed the protection and restoration works of Kittur Rani Chennamma palace and fort at the cost of Rs 18.05 crore. 

He approved the renovation and refurbishing work of the Kittur historical museum with a cost of Rs 27.51 crore.

The CM has highlighted the dilapidated condition of the Kittur fort and directed the officials to prepare an estimation for maintenance of the fort and also instructed them to concentrate on the cleanliness in and around the fort.

Rent waived

Meanwhile, Bommai approved waiving the rent charged for shops rented at Kudala Sangama in Bagalkot.

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the CM approved waiving the rent during the lockdown period.

"As the temple was closed during the lockdown, even the shops were closed. Let us waive the rent for the lockdown period," Bommai said.

Sarvajna Study Centre

At the Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority meeting, the government decided to develop poet Sarvajna's house at his native Abaluru in Haveri district in the name of his parents and his samadhi (tomb) at Masuru.

The meeting also approved the proposal for setting up a Sarvajna Study Centre in Hirekerur town. In all, various works with a total expenditure of Rs 25 crore have been proposed.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Kittur Fort

