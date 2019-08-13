'Rs 50 cr to be released for Shivamogga airport works'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that he would issue an order directing the officials to concerned to release Rs 50 crore immediately to re-start airport work at Sogane near Shivamogga which had come to standstill for technical problems.

Follow live updates on Karnataka rains

Speaking to media persons after offering bagina at Anjanapura dam in the taluk on Tuesday, he said he aims to develop Shivamogga into model district and Shikaripur into model taluk in the state. The government has already released the grant of Rs 1,300 crore for the implementation of 1,300 irrigation projects in Shikaripur and Sorab taluks in the district. Tender process is already completed and the works would start soon.

He also directed the officials of the city corporation to take steps towards clearing the sheds situated in front of the old jail in the city for the development of the old jail area. He promised that he would change the destiny of the state in two to three months and he would show the development in true sense.

It may be mentioned here that airport project work ran into technical problems. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) had refused to give permission for building the runway as there are large number of smoke-emitting chimneys in the adjacent industrial area. There is a hillock next to it making it impossible to change the direction of the runway.