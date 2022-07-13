Rs 500 cr will be released to take up rain relief works, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Rs 500 crore will be released immediately to restore the basic infrastructure that was damaged in the rain in the state.

Speaking after chairing a review meeting of three coastal districts at the zilla panchayat hall in Manipal, he said that Udupi district received normal rainfall in June and excessive rain in July.

As many as 32 people have lost their lives, five have gone missing and 34 suffered injuries in the state following heavy rain. About 300 people have been evacuated and are provided shelter in 14 relief camps. Four NDRF and four SDRF teams have carried out rescue operations in the state.

The CM said that five lost their lives in Dakshina Kannada and three in Uttara Kannada in the rain related incidents. About 216 hectares of agriculture land is damaged in Dakshina Kannada and 129 hectares land in Udupi district. In the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, a total of 345 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

As many as 429 houses have been damaged in Dakshina Kannada, 437 Uttara Kannada and 196 in Udupi district. A total of 2,187 kilometres of PWD and RDPR roads have been damaged.

A total of 5,595 electricity poles have been damaged. The restoration works have begun. A total of 422 transformers have been restored. About 168 bridges and small bridges have been damaged.

Twelve relief centres have been established in the three coastal districts. According to the chief minister, the compensation amount has been increased in comparison to the amount provided under NDRF guidelines. The state government is providing Rs 10,000 for damage to houses, in addition to Rs 3,200 offered by the NDRF as part of the initial compensation packages.

The state government has decided to give compensation of Rs five lakh for damages considered under A category, followed by Rs four lakh for houses considered under B category and Rs 50,000 for houses considered under C category. Currently, the government is giving Rs 13,000 compensation per hectare of agriculture crops damaged in the rain. The compensation amount for horticultural crops is Rs 13500 per hectare while for plantation crops is Rs 22,000 per hectare.