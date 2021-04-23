Rs 5.08 lakh bribe money seized from car in Karnataka

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday seized a 'bribe' money of Rs 5.08 lakh in Karnataka's Bagalkot, said to have been collected by various offices of the Health department.
The cash in question was being transported in a car driven by Mahantesh Virupakshappa Nidasanur, a first division assistant at the office of the district health officer.
Following a tip-off, the ACB team, led Sameerullah, intercepted the car and seized the cash, along with a register pertaining to the travelling allowance bills of the Health department staff.
The ACB police have registered a case.
