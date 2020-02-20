Rs 5L in Vishwesha Teertha's name for Ram Mandir

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami said on Thursday that Rs 5 lakh would be donated in the name of late Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It will be the first donation, he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “There is no idea on the estimated cost for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Hence, there is no target for collecting funds. Once a bank account is opened, the details would be published. The devotees can donate Re 1 to Rs 1 crore”, he said.

