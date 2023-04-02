Rs 7.95 lakh cash without documents seized from car in Karnataka

Ullal police here intercepted a car in which a person from Kerala was carrying Rs 7.95 lakh cash without proper documents, police sources said.

The cash was found with Suresh, a resident of neighbouring Kasaragod district. The money was found when the police were checking vehicles at Talapady border point between Kerala and Karnataka on Saturday ahead of the Assembly elections. The custody of the cash and the car were handed over to the Election Commission officer for investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Suresh, who is a fabricator by profession, was bringing the cash to buy materials from Mangaluru.

A case will be registered if the cash is found to have any link with the elections, sources said. In another incident, Bantwal rural police seized a lorry laden with rice without proper documents from Farangipet in the district on Friday night. The lorry was intercepted during routine vehicle checks, police sources said.

The police confiscated 300 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, totalling 15,000 kg and worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused. In addition, the lorry worth Rs 7 lakh was also taken into custody, sources said. Dakshina Kannada district police have intensified checks on vehicles coming from other districts and the neighbouring Kerala to prevent the flow of cash and freebies ahead of the Assembly elections in the State on May 10.