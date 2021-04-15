‘RTC employees should get back to work’

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone president Chandrakanth Gaddagi said the striking transport corporation employees should withdraw their strike and return to duty in the interest of the public as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi have already agreed for their salary revision.

Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, he said that the transport minister has assured that steps be taken to revise the salary of the transport employees after May 4 as the election code of conduct is in force. The strike has caused a huge loss to the transport department as well as the family members of the employees. The people are also facing hardship due to the strike. Hence, the employees should exhibit their professionalism by withdrawing their protest, Gaddagi said.

He said though there was no work for the employees during the Covid-19 induced lockdown last year, the department has paid three months’ salary to the employees. Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar is unaware of the problems being faced by the transport employees, their salary and facilities. He has brought the family members of the transport employees to the street, he alleged.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations’ Veerashaiva Lingayat Employees’ Welfare Association president Sangamnath Rabashetty said the transport minister has agreed to hike salary by 12% and has also responded positively for cancelling transfers. The employees should immediately return to the duty to prevent privatisation of the transport department, he appealed.

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone working president S S Sajjan, Vice President Bhimaraya Yaragol and General Secretary Basavaraj Kanni were present in the press meet.