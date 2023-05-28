RTI activist dies in police custody in Karnataka's Davangere

RTI activist dies in police custody in Karnataka

The deceased has been identified as Harish H R (40), a native of Kabbala village

DHNS
Davangere,
  May 28 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 14:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An RTI activist, who was under police custody, died after falling from a flyover near Tholahunase on the outskirts of Davangere on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Harish H R (40), a native of Kabbala village, Channagiri taluk. He was accused of creating fake documents to acquire land in his name. The incident took place when cops were taking him to the Gandhinagar Police Station from his native place in their vehicle. It is believed that he died on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Harish's spouse Latha lodged a complaint at Davangere Rural Police Station alleging that sub-inspector Krishnappa, constable Devaraj, and driver Irshad took her husband from home by force and murdered him. She also alleged that K Baburao of Kanive Bilachi is behind the plot to murder her husband. 

Davangere
Karnataka
murder
India News

