RTO prescribes rental charges for yellow board vehicles

The Regional Transport Authority has prescribed rental charges for yellow board vehicles going to Mandalpatti.

The vehicle owners should register their vehicles as transport vehicles to go to Mandalpatti. Only the vehicles with the yellow board, will be allowed to enter into Mandalpatti, a release issued by Regional Transport Officer Manjunath Shirali said.

In accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, the vehicle owners are required to submit an application in Form 29, along with vehicle documents, by paying a fee of Rs 500, to avail the permission from the RTO, so as to carry out modifications in the vehicle, including installing yellow coloured boards. After changing the board, the vehicle should be subject to the inspection, before the competent authority.

Monthly taxes will be applicable, along with the mandatory license and insurance.

Rental details

From Government bus shelter to Mandalpatti entrance (Raja Seat - K Nidugane route) - Rs 800

From government bus shelter to Mandalpatti entrance (Raja Seat - FMKMC College - Koligoodu-Kaluru route) - Rs 800

Mandaltatti entrance to the viewing point - Rs 300

From Government bus shelter to Abbi Falls - Rs 400

From government bus shelter to Mandalpatti entrance ( Raja Seat - K Nidugane - Abbi falls route) - Rs 1000

From government bus shelter to the places of interest in Mandalpatti (Raja Seat - K Nidugane route) - Rs 1,100

From government bus shelter to the places of interest in Mandalpatti (Raja Seat - K Nidugane - Abbi falls route) - 1,300.