RTO, Treasury office sealed down

The Health department sealed down Regional Transport Office (Mysuru East) and the office of the District Treasury, as a few employees tested positive for Covid-19, on Friday.

While a superintendent working at the RTO tested positive, an employee at the Treasury Office tested positive. Both the offices were sealed down for sanitisation purpose.

An RTO said the superintendent was on leave for last one week as he had developed health issues.

The offices will be reopened on Monday as Saturday and Sunday are holidays.