RTPS babus make youth enter water to lift sluice gates

RTPS babus make youth enter floodwaters to lift sluice gates

The video of the stunt has gone viral on social media

DHNS
DHNS, Shaktinagar,
  • Jul 15 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 14:55 ist
A youth tied to a crane, gets into the swollen river, risking his life to lift the sluice gates of Gurjapura barrage in Shaktinagar, Raichur. Credit: Special arrangement

Heavy discharges from Narayanapura reservoir and negligence of Raichur thermal power station (RTPS) officials in lifting the sluice gates of Gurjapur reservoir to let excess water into river have raised flood fears in several villages on the banks of Krishna near Shaktinagar, including Gurjapur and Arashanigi.

On Friday, the RTPS officials made a hapless youth enter floodwaters to lift the sluice gates. The youth, tied to a crane, was lowered into the swollen river, risking his life to lift the sluice gates. The video of the stunt has gone viral on social media platforms.

The aggrieved villagers on Krishna basin near Shaktinagar have accused the RTPS officials of criminal negligence and adopting lackadaisical attitude towards discharging their duty.

While Krishna river is in spate following the release of 1.50 lakh cusec from Narayanapura dam, only 94 of 194 sluice gates have been lifted. This despite the fact that RTPS officials were aware of the water release from Almatti and Narayanapur dams, the villagers allege. They demanded action against the errant officials.

