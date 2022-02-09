Ruining our education over a piece of cloth, says Muslim girl who confronted saffron shawl-clad men in Mandya

For just a piece of cloth, they are ruining our education, said Muskan, a B.Com student of Mandya's PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, who made headlines after she stood up to a large group of saffron shawl-clad men who made an issue over the wearing of hijabs in schools and colleges.

In an interview with NDTV, Muskan said that she had come to college to submit an assignment. Upon entering the premises, the protesting men chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' to which she bravely responded back with chants of 'Allah hu Akbar'.

"I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without burka or else go back to my home. I resisted," she said.

I was not worried, she said when asked if she feared confronting the men alone, and added that 90 per cent of them were college outsiders.

"I was not scared. I responded with "Allah-hu-Akbar" slogans without fear. Nothing wrong in the crowd raising 'Jai Sriram' slogans and me saying 'Allah-hu-Akbar'' slogans. I am waiting for the court order and abiding by the order," she said.

The second-year B.Com student said she was thankful for the support and protection she received from her college professors, some of whom were seen escorting her into the classroom after the mob outside began following her.

The mob had also heckled five of her hijab-clad friends, she said.

"Every religion has freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," she said.

Appreciating her courage, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced a Rs 5 lakh award for standing up for her rights.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges were shut in Karnataka for three days to maintain peace as the hijab-saffron shawl row turned into a law and order issue.

Section 144 was imposed in Shivammogga city after protests turned violent.

According to police, some students hurled stones at government first-grade college at Bapujinagar in the city in which some students were injured. They were staging protests on the premises of the college demanding the authorities concerned either to permit them to attend classes wearing a saffron shawl or ban the hijab. Some agitators hurled stones at the college in which some of them sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to district McGann teaching hospital in the city.

At another college, a viral video showed a student placing a saffron flag atop a flagpole. At Sahyadri Arts Sahyadri Arts College Assistant Professor in Kannada Mohan H S and some students escorted Muslim students attired in burqa till they went out of the college safely.

Clashes erupted in Udupi between saffron scarf-clad men and hijab-clad women.

The Karnataka High Court urged students and the general public to maintain peace. Hearing the petition, Justice Krishna S Dixit observed that a blanket order may not be passed since the agitating parties, students or the other public, are not before the court.

“Having heard the counsel for the parties and pending further hearing, hopefully, which should be accomplished soon, the court requests the students community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquility. The court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and hopes the same would be put to practice,” Justice Dixit said.

The court said that people should have faith in the Constitution and the court when the matter is before the court.

The matter should be left to the judges to adjudicate once it is before the court, the bench said.

