Rukmini Madegowda to move Supreme Court over disqualification

Rukmini Madegowda of JD(S) has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court’s order disqualifying her as the corporator.

The trial court in the city had disqualified Rukmini of JD(S), also Mayor, as corporator for not disclosing the details of assets in the affidavit filed with nomination papers in 2018.

Rajani Annaiah of Congress, who lost to Rukmini Madegowda in the 2018 Corporation polls, filed a petition in the District Court questioning the election of Rukmini alleging false affidavit regarding her assets. The lower court annulled the election. Later, Rukmini filed an appeal in the high court, which on Wednesday upheld the disqualification.

Rukmini Madegowda said that she will discuss the matter with the party leaders H D Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy and Sa Ra Mahesh and will continue legal battle as per their suggestions. “I will move the apex court challenging the high court order,” she said, and expressed hopes of getting justice.

“Power is not permanent and I am not upset over losing the Mayor’s position before completing the term. Even dignitaries like H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy had to step down before completing the term,” she said.

Her husband Madegowda, also Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Member said, “We have disclosed all the assets and had not hidden anything.”

Rajani Annaiah, said, “The truth has prevailed. Rukmini Madegowda did not furnish clear details in her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission and it is proved.”