RVD urges Defence Ministry to set up hospitals in K'taka

In the wake of rising Covid cases in Karnataka, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande has sought the defence ministry to set up hospitals in the state.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deshpande has pointed out that the DRDO has constructed 500-bed hospitals in Lucknow, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana. A similar effort would benefit Karnataka at a time when the state is under pressure of increasing cases and crumbling health infrastructure, the senior leader said in his letter.

The DRDO has built these hospitals in a short span with ICU beds, ventilators and all other necessary infrastructure. These hospitals are being managed by Army medical personnel, he stated, seeking the Defence Ministry to sanction a 1,000-bed hospital near Bengaluru and another 500-bed hospital in Belagavi.