RVD urges Defence Ministry to set up hospitals in K'taka

Shruthi H M Sastry
  • May 14 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 01:51 ist
R V Deshpande

In the wake of rising Covid cases in Karnataka, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande has sought the defence ministry to set up hospitals in the state.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deshpande has pointed out that the DRDO has constructed 500-bed hospitals in Lucknow, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana. A similar effort would benefit Karnataka at a time when the state is under pressure of increasing cases and crumbling health infrastructure, the senior leader said in his letter.

The DRDO has built these hospitals in a short span with ICU beds, ventilators and all other necessary infrastructure. These hospitals are being managed by Army medical personnel, he stated, seeking the Defence Ministry to sanction a 1,000-bed hospital near Bengaluru and another 500-bed hospital in Belagavi. 

 

Karnataka
COVID-19
defence ministry
hospitals
