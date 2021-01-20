Sa Ra Mahesh alleges transfer scam in Agri dept

Sa Ra Mahesh alleges transfer scam in Agri dept, demands inquiry

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jan 20 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 22:37 ist
Sa Ra Mahesh

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh alleged corruption in Agriculture department and said that Agriculture Minister B C Patil must be dropped from the state cabinet if the charges are proved.

Mahesh has levelled the allegation in his twitter account. He has mentioned that the minister and the higher officials have indulged in corruption in the name of transfers. A few officials have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. They have also sought permission for euthanasia if the issue is not resolved, he has mentioned in the tweet.

The MLA also shared a letter said to be written by R P Vinodh of Udupi district to the CM.  

The minister (Patil) has claimed that the farmers, who are weak in mind, end their lives. But, why is he not speaking about his weakness for money, he questioned.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sa Ra Mahesh
B C Patil
scam agriculture

What's Brewing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 