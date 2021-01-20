Sa Ra Mahesh alleges transfer scam in Agri dept, demands inquiry

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh alleged corruption in Agriculture department and said that Agriculture Minister B C Patil must be dropped from the state cabinet if the charges are proved.

Mahesh has levelled the allegation in his twitter account. He has mentioned that the minister and the higher officials have indulged in corruption in the name of transfers. A few officials have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. They have also sought permission for euthanasia if the issue is not resolved, he has mentioned in the tweet.

The MLA also shared a letter said to be written by R P Vinodh of Udupi district to the CM.

The minister (Patil) has claimed that the farmers, who are weak in mind, end their lives. But, why is he not speaking about his weakness for money, he questioned.