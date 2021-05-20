Sa Ra slams Ramadass for closing Covid Care Centres

K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh opposed the closure of 16 Covid Care Centres in the city on Wednesday.
In a press conference here, on Thursday, Mahesh took severe exception against MLA S A Ramadass, also advisor for District level Task Force for recommending closure of the centres. When Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the Health department and district administrations to open more number of Covid Care Centres, 16 centres have been closed in Mysuru city, he said.
Ramadass and his team had visited one or two centres where they might have witnessed flaws. It is not right to close 16 centres. Let the task force give an opportunity to the centres to correct themselves. There were nearly 300 patients at the centres and now, they need to be shifted to other centres due to the closure. Who will take the responsibility if any untoward incident is reported, he charged.
Ramadass is the MLA for K R Assembly segment and has no power to take decisions over the centres out of his constituency. “Who gave him the authority to decide about the district? Has the district in-charge minister given his power to Ramadass,” he asked.
Sa Ra Sneha Balaga will open a facility in Mysuru in the days to come. At present, the Balaga has opened a facility at K R Nagar, where 55 people are undergoing treatment, he said.
