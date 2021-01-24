Saalumarada Thimmakka Park inaugurated at Subrahmanya

Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park inaugurated at Subrahmanya

The Forest Department developed the park in association with Kukke Subrahmanya Temple at a cost of Rs 5 crore

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 24 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 14:13 ist
Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park. Credit: DH Photo

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated a tree park in the name of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka on the banks of Kumaradhara river.

The Forest Department developed the park in association with Kukke Subrahmanya Temple at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

RFO Raghavendra said that an entry fee will be fixed soon. Poojary said Saalumarada Thimmakka had planted saplings and nurtured them through hard work and this park is a befitting tribute to her contribution towards conservation of nature.

The park is situated on 25 acres of land and is 2 km away from the Kukke Temple. The park has endemic species of plants of the Western Ghats. It has a children’s play area, a walking track, a bird-watching track, Nakshatravana and Ayurvedic plants. In addition to this, there is a watchtower in the park and an open-air theatre.

The park has 17 varieties of bamboos found in Malnad and various colourful flower-bearing plants and trees. In the next five years, the park will be developed into a green space. Close to Rs 1 crore has been spent to develop the park, and a committee will be formed to look after its maintenance. 

For tourists, there is also boating facilities in the park. There will be a stall in the park explaining the history of the temple. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Kukke Subrahmanya temple

What's Brewing

Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for Jan 26

Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for Jan 26

Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year

Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year

How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'

How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'

Rallies sweep Russia in protests over Navalny’s arrest

Rallies sweep Russia in protests over Navalny’s arrest

Is that Bernie Sanders in Trudeau press conference?

Is that Bernie Sanders in Trudeau press conference?

A Goa seeped in sepia

A Goa seeped in sepia

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The world in your hands

The world in your hands

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

 