Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park inaugurated at Subrahmanya

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated a tree park in the name of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka on the banks of Kumaradhara river.

The Forest Department developed the park in association with Kukke Subrahmanya Temple at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

RFO Raghavendra said that an entry fee will be fixed soon. Poojary said Saalumarada Thimmakka had planted saplings and nurtured them through hard work and this park is a befitting tribute to her contribution towards conservation of nature.

The park is situated on 25 acres of land and is 2 km away from the Kukke Temple. The park has endemic species of plants of the Western Ghats. It has a children’s play area, a walking track, a bird-watching track, Nakshatravana and Ayurvedic plants. In addition to this, there is a watchtower in the park and an open-air theatre.

The park has 17 varieties of bamboos found in Malnad and various colourful flower-bearing plants and trees. In the next five years, the park will be developed into a green space. Close to Rs 1 crore has been spent to develop the park, and a committee will be formed to look after its maintenance.

For tourists, there is also boating facilities in the park. There will be a stall in the park explaining the history of the temple.