Sadhguru to inaugurate Gavimath Jathra Mahotsav

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru will inaugurate Maha Rathotsava of Gavisiddeshwara Jathra Mahotsav, Koppal, on January 8.

Sadhguru will chair a spiritual meet at Kailasa Mantapa after the inauguration and deliver a discourse, according to a press note by Gavimath.

Deputy commissioner M Sundaresh Babu has directed the health department officials to ensure cleanliness and take precautionary measures. The DC has directed the officers to use chemicals to prevent mosquitoes and set up a mobile health centre.

He has directed the health department to test the quality of the food at Maha Dasoha as part of the Jathra.

He has also directed the CMC and the police staff to provide security.