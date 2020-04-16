Sait advised complete rest: MLA’s office

The office of MLA Tanveer Sait has clarified that the MLA is advised complete rest in the wake of an attack by one Farhaan Pasha, during a wedding reception, on November 17, 2019.

The MLA’s personal assistant Sheikh Yunus, on Thursday, has issued a clarification in view of the news report ‘Covid-19: MLA Tanveer Sait missing at this hour of crisis’ (Deccan Herald, dated April 16, 2020). “Despite the advise of doctors, the MLA is responding to the grievances of the people, by being in touch with the state government, District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar, district administration, corporators and local leaders and giving them suggestions and instructions,” the press note states.

“The MLA is recuperating after treatment, since the attack. Doctors have advised complete rest until he resumes complete stability. Even though the MLA is not present in person, he is actively responding to the problems of the people of his constituency indirectly,” the press note reads.