With the coronavirus on the rise in the nearby Mysuru city, Tahsildar M V Roopa has issued orders, banning sale of poultry and fish in Srirangapatna until further notice.

The people of Mysuru visit Srirangapatna for fish, which is freshly available here. With the COVID-19 on the rise in Mysuru, the tahsildar has banned sale of fish, mutton and chicken in the taluk. Besides, the salons should also be closed, the order said.