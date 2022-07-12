Same person behind threat letters to writers: Police

Over the past two months, several writers have reported getting anonymous threats, with the latest being Chitradurga-based B L Venu, who got an anonymous letter on July 10, threatening death if he spoke against the Hindu right-wing, the second in two months.

Among the 61 writers and public personalities who received handwritten threats, letters are Banjagere Jayaprakash, B T Lalitha Naik, S G Siddaramaiah and Vasundhara Bhupati.

The police are investigating several letters received by writer Kum Veerabhadrappa, who lives in the Vijayanagar district. They suspect the same person is sending out threats to all writers.

“We are going all out to trace the writer, but have no clue,” a police source said.

Veerabhadrappa received his sixth threat letter recently, all in Kannada. He says he is not scared, but is wondering why the government is silent.

“When this is the ground reality, who do we complain to?” Veerabhadrappa said.

Vijayanagar superintendent of police (SP) Arun K told DH that the letters were posted from Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Haveri.

According to intelligence reports, the threat is not real, but beat police are keeping an eye out, he said. “It could be a prank. But the culprit will be brought to justice,” he said.

Chitradurga SP Parashuram K told DH, “The culprit drops a letter from the place of his/her choice. It takes more than a week to reach writers. So, it is difficult to trace the anonymous writer. However, the team has expedited the probe.”

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told DH he has directed ADGP (law & order) Alok Kumar to trace the culprit. “It is surprising the chief minister has not spoken about it so far. The letter is signed off as ‘Sahishnu Hindu’ (tolerant Hindu), but says, ‘Stop making comments against Hindutva leaders Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and K B Hedgewar. If not, you will be killed’,” Venu told DH.

Venu said he would “continue to speak the truth and at public events”.

“I have shared the letter with the police. It is an open secret that people associated with RSS are behind this,” he said.