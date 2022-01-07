Samithi demands fair compensation for the land acquired for NH 169

Bhoomalikara Horata Samithi has demanded fair compensation for those who will lose land for the extension of the National Highway 169 from Mangaluru to Karkala via Moodbidri.

Samithi President Mariamma Thomas told media persons that the authorities have passed a notification to acquire 13,74,559.82 square metre land in Sanoor, Beluvai, Padumarnad, Tenka Mijar, Badaga Edapadavu, Badaga Ulipady, Mooduperar, Kandavara, Muloor, Tiruvail and Kudupu villages.

As the authorities have fixed low value for the agricultural land which will be acquired for the purpose, over 230 landowners have brought stay against the acquisition process from the High Court. However, the officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are yet to file objections for the stay order in the court, she said.

She alleged that officials had failed to fix market value for the land to be acquired for the four-lane project. The alignment for the road work was changed for the benefit of influential persons. Stating that the landowners are not against the road work, she said “we go through the traffic congestion on the said road daily and we want the road stretch to be developed. But we need fair compensation for the land we lose. If we are paid meager compensation, where should we go?” she asked.

Further, she alleged that based on the Google map, the alignment for the road work was prepared. The officials are still clueless about the land that will be acquired for the purpose. “Owing to the faulty understanding of the special land acquisition officer, 12 per cent GST is collected from the landowners while paying the compensation. There is no scope for collecting GST under the law while paying the compensation for the loss of land,” she said.

Though the value of one square metre land in Padavu is Rs 23,000, the officials have fixed Rs 1,850 per square metre, she claimed.

According to Samithi member Brijesh Shetty, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that over 65 per cent of the land has been acquired for the project is far from the truth as more than 230 landowners have brought stay from the court for the acquisition. Only 15 per cent of the converted land has been acquired so far. The authorities are considering converted land as a type of land, which is against the rules. In Tenka Mijar, compensation for agricultural land per cent was Rs 26,500 and Rs 2.60 lakh per cent for converted land. In Tiruvail, it was Rs 1 lakh for one cent agricultural land and Rs 6.98 lakh per cent for converted land.

The Samithi alleged that Kateel had remained silent on the injustice meted out to them.

Check out DH's latest videos: