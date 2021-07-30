Sandalwood star Sudeep to develop government school in hometown Shivamogga through his charitable trust

Film star Sudeep to develop govt school through trust

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 30 2021, 17:38 ist
Sandalwood star Sudeep. Credit: DH File Photo

the Sudeep Charitable Trust owned by Sandalwood star 'Kichha' Sudeep has shown interest in developing a 133-year-old government higher primary school on B H Road in the city. The trust has submitted a proposal to the Public Instruction Department expressing its willingness to adopt the school and upgrade it to an international standard.

Confirming this, Shivamogga Block Education Officer Nagaraj told DH that the trust took the initiative to adopt the school. While the department has accepted it in principle, but trust is yet to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He exuded confidence that the trust would change the destiny of the school. 

It may be mentioned here that the trust had previously adopted a village and four government schools in Sagar taluk of the district. In fact, Sudeep hails from Shivamogga and did his schooling here before relocating to Bengaluru.

