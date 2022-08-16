Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School by September: CM

He made the announcement after paying a floral tribute to Rayanna’s statue, in commemoration of his 225th Jayanti

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 01:32 ist

The Sainik School in Belagavi, named after freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, will be inaugurated in September, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Bommai added that his government and previous governments have, so far, allocated funds to the tune of Rs 180 crore toward establishing the school. Additional funding of Rs 50 crore has been made to procure furniture and other basic infrastructure for the school.

The chief minister said it was important to celebrate the struggles of those who worked towards uniting Karnataka and pro-Kannada activists who were part of the post-Independence Kannada movement. 

“Memorials of pro-Kannada workers and farmer struggles will be established at a suitable place in Bengaluru,” he said.

As part of its efforts to spread awareness on the history of the land to the younger generation, the state government is also constructing a Kanakadasa Palace at the 16th-century Haridasa saint’s native place Baada.

Sangolli Rayanna
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
India News
school

