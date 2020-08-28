Sangolli Rayanna statue: Meeting eases tension at Peeranwadi

Meeting of Kannada activists, admirers of Sangolli Rayanna and Marathi speaking people mainly supporters of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and Shiv Sena to resolve the tension that had gripped Peeranwadi village in Belagavi over the installation of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna ended with success on Friday evening.

It was decided to retain the statue of Sangolli Rayanna at venue wherein it has been installed and the circle will be named as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circle. Deputy Commissioner would submit a report to the government in this regard.

Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Amar Kumar Pandey, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath, Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan and other officials held meeting with the representatives of Kannada organisations and admirers and Marathi speaking people in the village at a function venue.

It was decided to accord respect to both the statues of Chatrapati Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna.