‘Sankalpa conventions to be held to chalk out Cong strategies’

In order to strengthen Congress at the grassroot level and chalk out political strategies, including creating awareness on the failure of BJP-led state and central governments, KPCC will organise division-level Sankalpa conventions in four divisions across the state from January 6 to 18, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmmed said.

He was speaking to the media in the city on Monday. The convention will be attended by DCC and Block presidents, KPCC members, coordinators, AICC members, KPCC spokespersons, MLAs, MLCs, MP, former MPs among others, he added. “Over 677 delegates will attend the convention covering DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts,” Ahmmed added

He said that the conventions were planned in B C Road (January 6), Bengaluru Rural (January 8), Hubballi (January 11) and Kalaburagi (January 18). The convention will discuss issues troubling districts and will work on strategies for upcoming by-elections and taluk and zilla panchayat elections, Ahmmed said.

DCC presidents were asked to complete the process of reorganising gram panchayat-level committees by January 25. After reorganising GP-level committees, booth-level committees will be constituted. The committees at GP level will have 25 members. By reconstituting committees, the Congress hopes to shift from a mass-based to cadre-based party.

“Trainings will be imparted to office-bearers of these committees,” he added. He said that the BJP-led government in Karnataka had failed in maintaining law and order and checking the drug menace in the state.

The KPCC Working President said that there was a need to create awareness about amendments to the land reforms act passed by the government. Despite the BJP-led government using money and muscle power in recently concluded GP elections, Congress had fared well in the state. “We are satisfied with GP election results,” he added.

Convention

The convention at B C Road will be inaugurated at 11 am. From 11.30 am to 2 pm, DCC presidents and Block presidents will discuss issues in their districts; from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, MLAs, MLCs, MP, former MPs will hold discussions; from 4 pm to 5 pm, KPCC members and office-bearers will meet; from 5.45 pm to 7.45 pm, a meeting of senior party leaders will be held and their suggestions will be taken.

‘BJP responsible’

Responding to a query about the ruckus that erupted during a no-trust motion against Legislative Council Chairperson K Pratapachandra Shetty, Ahmmed blamed BJP and said that the party was responsible for the incident.

“Is it democracy to prevent chairman of the Council from entering the council hall?” he asked. “What was the urgency to change the chairmanship of Council? I am not justifying the acts of Congress members. It was a mistake on both sides,” Ahmmed said.