Sarvajna Samadhi goes under overflowing Kumudwati again

Repeated submergence has taken its toll on the structures

DHNS
DHNS, Rattihalli (Haveri district),
  • Aug 01 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 02:41 ist
The heritage structures going under the Kumudwati waters has become a common scene during the monsoon. Credit: DH Photo

The Samadhi (tomb) of the 16th-century poet-philosopher Sarvajna, and the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple and stone inscriptions at Masuru in Haveri district have remained submerged in Kumudwati river following sharp showers last week.

The heritage structures going under the Kumudwati waters has become a common scene during the monsoon.

Repeated submergence has taken its toll on the structures, Kashi Vishwnath temple in particular is in a deplorable condition.

The Sarvajna Pradhikara activists Malleshappa Guttannavar, Naganagouda Patil, Erappa Bevinamarad among others have urged the government to construct protection wall around the heritage structures and save them for the posterity.

Last week, Kumudwati, the tributary of Tungabhadra, unleashed a flood fury in Hirekerur taluk, inundating vast tracts of farmland, along with the Sarvajna’s Samadhi and the Kashi Vishwanath temple worshiped by the poet’s father.

haveri
Karnataka
India News

