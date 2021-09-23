Scholarships for engineering, medical students

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Pragathi USA, in association with Pratham Mysore, is providing scholarships for engineering and medical courses, for financially backward students.

Students who have scored under 20,000 ranks in entrance exams for the professional courses can apply for the scholarship at www.prathammysore.org before September 30, said D Jagadish, event head, Pratham Mysore, in a press note.

For information, call: 99861 58340.

scholarship
Education
Mysuru

