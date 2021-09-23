Scholarships for engineering, medical students

Pragathi USA, in association with Pratham Mysore, is providing scholarships for engineering and medical courses, for financially backward students.

Students who have scored under 20,000 ranks in entrance exams for the professional courses can apply for the scholarship at www.prathammysore.org before September 30, said D Jagadish, event head, Pratham Mysore, in a press note.

For information, call: 99861 58340.